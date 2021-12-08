Ghana: Sports Minister Echoes Call On Corporate Sector to Support Sports

7 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr.Mustapha Ussif has reiterated the need for corporate Ghana to support the growth of football in the country.

According to the Minister, the fact that there was no titled sponsor for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) served as an indication that corporate Ghana was not drawn to football; a development he said was discouraging.

Speaking at the announcement of McDan Group as headline sponsors of Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics on Friday, he said, corporate Ghana must respond to President Nana Akufo-Addo's call to get involved in football and sports development as a whole.

"We must commend McDan for coming on board to support football. Other corporate entities must support the bold step to ensure the growth of sports in the country," he stated.

Football, he said, brings peace and harmony to people and nations and served as a platform for corporate entities to promote their goods and services with potentially remarkable returns.

Government, he said, was doing its best to improve the game but would require the support of all Ghanaians especially corporate Ghana.

As part of government's support to the growth of football, he said, an amount of GH¢1m was given to the GFA as relief package for teams following the COVID-19 pandemic which halted football across the globe.

"We are also supporting infrastructure development with every region in the country set to have a multipurpose sports stadium," he stated.

