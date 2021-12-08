Ghana: Bechem United Was Robbed of Victory Against Olympics - Coach Ocansey

Head Coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle Ocansey has lashed out at referee Emmanuel Otoo for 'robbing' his side of victory against Accra Great Olympics in their week six Ghana Premier League (GPL) game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"The referee robbed us of victory today. We scored a perfect goal which he disallowed. We had a clear penalty but he ignored it."

Speaking at the post match press conference, Coach Ocansey felt that the referee decided the outcome of the game with his calls.

In his view, Bechem had a clear penalty in the incident which Emmanuel Annor was hacked down in the goal area but the referee ignored it.

Having picked up two defeats on the road and a draw against Olympics, the Bechem coach said such results does not make his side a bad team, adding that they are often robbed on their away games.

He stated that management of the club would have to take it up with the FA.

"I want to appeal to the Review Committee to watch the game. After that, I am sure they will invite the referee to give answers to some of his decisions."

"I watched the goal and the penalty appeal before coming to address the media, that is why he was sounding so confident speaking to the issues.

On the red card incident involving Aaron Essel, coach Ocansey admitted he did not see it, hence he could not speak to it.

Bechem United would next travel to Bibiani to face Gold Stars on match day seven.