Sudan: West Darfur Violence Claims 48 Lives

Kereinek — The initial death toll following an attack by armed men on Kereinek in West Darfur on Sunday has risen to 48, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors. The dead were killed with live ammunition. The doctors say that there are many wounded, some in critical condition.

The committee accused the gunmen of seeking to cause chaos in the country and facilitating the systematic killing.

People told Radio Dabanga from Kereinek that they were unable to transport the wounded to El Geneina because the gunmen are in control of the main roads. People whose homes were burned in the neighbourhoods and camps of Kereinek were not able to leave the town. Callers said that they witnessed the killing of political and civil leaders.

Sources report that the gunmen regrouped to their gathering areas on Sunday evening, and robberies occurred on a number of roads. Five vehicles were stolen, two on the El Geneina-Murni road, two on the El Geneina-Azerni road, and the fifth on the El Geneina-Zalingei road. Gunmen also attempted to steal medicines from a convoy on its way to treat victims of the attack on Kereinek.

In a press statement, the Acting Governor of West Darfur, Khamees Abakar, confirmed that armed groups attacked the neighbourhoods of Kereinek and clashed with government forces, which led to the death of more than 40 people.

He said that the insurgents gathered in large numbers from various regions, exceeding the estimates of the security services. More than 12 residential neighbourhoods were affected by the attack.