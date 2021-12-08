Sudan: 15 Killed in West Kordofan Tribal Strife

El Nahud — At least 15 people have died and dozens more wounded in clashes that erupted between components of the Humur tribe in El Nahud locality in West Kordofan, on Sunday. The state government has deployed forces to stabilise the situation.

The clashes erupted near the town of El Nahud in the villages of Nabelet, Um Habila, Um Sabagha, and Ajak. The Acting Governor of West Kordofan, Ahmed Adam, announced in a press statement that the Security Committee has taken a number of arrangements to prevent the conflict from resuming by deploying forces to maintain security and stability in the region.

The governor said that he has listened to a detailed briefing on the overall events and their repercussions. He explained that the Security Committee held a joint meeting with Abdelgadir Mansour, the Emir of the Emirate of Dar Humur and El Sharati, involved in the conflict.