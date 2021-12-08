Algeria: President Tebboune Awards Medal of Friends of Algerian Revolution to President of State of Palestine

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune awarded Monday, in Algiers, to the president of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, the Medal of the Friends of the Algerian Revolution.

The awarding took place at a dinner given by President Tebboune, at the Palace of the People, in the honour of his Palestinian counterpart and the delegation accompanying him, in the presence of senior State officials and members of foreign diplomatic missions in Algiers.

President Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, awarded President Tebboune the Order of the State of Palestine, the highest distinction in Palestine, "in consideration of his far-sighted leadership at the national, Arab and international levels and in recognition of his role in the perpetual commitment and permanent support from Algerian leaders and people to the Palestinian people and their just cause as well as the consolidation of the ties of brotherhood between the Algerian and the Palestinian peoples."

The Palestinian president wraps up Tuesday a three-day visit to Algeria during which he met the president of the Republic and a number of top State officials.