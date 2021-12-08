Liberia: EU Kicks Off 16 Days of Activism With Debate Competition Among High Schools

7 December 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — As part of activities marking the observance of the 16 Days of Activism, the European Union Delegation to Liberia has reached out to high school students to join the campaign in raising awareness against sexual and gender based violence against women and girls.

Led by its Deputy Head of Delegation, Anders Arvidson, the EU Team on Friday, launched its School Presentation competition at the William V.S. Tubman High School in Monrovia.

Speaking at the start of the event, Mr. Anderson said the young people are the future of Liberia, and as such, they have a stake in making their dreams of a better society a reality. And that also includes their role in ending gender based violence against.

"It is our task; it is everybody's task to say Enough!" he said. We all must 'Act Together' towards the elimination of violence and discrimination with and through the actions of everyday life: in schools, at markets, in the streets or in the Churches."

He called on the students to do away with the culture of silence and report any violence committed against them; saying: "Report it! "Do not compromise it! Tell somebody and get help. This is a message which applies as much to you young men. We all have a shared responsibility to end violence against women and girls."

He continued: He Each and everyone of you can play a role and contribute to make your dreams of a better society reality. None of you can do everything alone. But each and everyone of you can do something. And your education gives you the skills and tools for that."

Meanwhile, the debate competition, held under the theme, "Imagine Liberia in 2030", was held between the G.W. Gibson High School and the William V.S. Tubman High School, the eventual winner.

The winning team, including students Aminata Talawally, Mardwina Q. Vaye, Daniel E. Cooper and David Wilson were each given a smart phone as prize for their exceptional performance.

However, student Sylvia P. Winnie of G.W. Gibson was crowned as the best female presenter, and was also awarded a smart phone. She was joined by Abednego Wamah, Jeremiah M. Willie, Jr. and Chernor Barry in representing her school.

The students, eight in total, with four representing each school, were asked to select any of the Seventeen United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as inspiration and basis of their presentation.

For Liberia to prosper and be a better place, the students, in separate presentations and among other things, called for the promotion of an inclusive society, investment in education and agriculture, and ending all forms of sexual and gender based violence.

