Liberia: 'Liberian Girls Rock' to Honor VP Taylor, Others At Sixth Annual Honoring Gala

Monrovia — The Liberian Girls Rock, a nonprofit organization established for appreciating the excellence of Liberian women in society and for their magnificent contributions made in the country is expected to bestow honor on Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

According to the organizer, the event will also highlight and recognize the contributions made by other prominent women in the Liberian society.

The statement further quoted the organizers as saying that the Vice President will not only receive an award on that day but 'Liberian Girls Rock' has also chosen the Vice President to serve as the keynote speaker of the event.

"As an organization geared towards uplifting women in our society, we believe women play an essential role in the nation and every aspect of our lives. We also believe that women are not given the recognition that they deserve," the statement said.

The group furthered that their organization has been honoring Liberian women in the United States for their meaningful contributions. But this year, it decided to bring it back to the homeland, Liberia.

The group added: "In addition, our mission is simply to change the face of how the rest of the world views Liberians. We do so by highlighting the movers and shakers of our African communities that have provided tremendous opportunities for other Africans Women to dream. Our 501 © organization highlights the importance of being our sister's keeper by being committed and accountable for ensuring that no child in Liberia is affected by hunger. We believe together we are stronger and that a village can raise a child."

The group, among other things, pledged to fight hunger, provide educational, medical and security assistance to Liberian women & children of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the organization's 6th annual Honoring and Awards Gala is slated for December 30th, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.