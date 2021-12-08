Nigeria: Comparing Nembe Oil Spill to Hiroshima Mischievous - NDYC

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has described those comparing the Nembe oil spill to Hiroshima incident as mischievous.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the NDYC called on the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, to resign over his position and comment on the spill, where he said that the Nembe spill was worse than the Gulf of Mexico spill.

The national coordinator of NDYC, Comrade Henshaw said what is playing out appears to be a poorly choreographed but quite viciously motivated intrigue at work aimed at ignoring the ongoing efforts to contain the leak and mitigate the impact on communities around the location of the well but, more significantly, to undermine and damage the Presidency.

According to him, there were some shuddering examples of this wicked intrigue.

He said, "first was an unnecessary and malicious exaggeration of the spill by a mindless comparison with the effects of the Hiroshima Atomic Bomb catastrophe.

"Comparing the Nembe oil spill to Hiroshima is taking mischief to a dangerous level. Doing so only confirms the stark ignorance demonstrated by the comparison."

The group noted that the Presidency and relevant agencies, on their parts, have responded admirably in providing guidance and support towards the efforts being deployed in containing the spill as well as providing stability.

The Niger Delta group also noted that it appears the conspiracy on the issue was an attempt to sabotage and rubbish both image and efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, adding, "all his efforts at reorganizing and reforming the crucial sector are being serially undermined by some forces whose motives are diabolical.

"It seems evident that those forces want to capitalize on this spill by exaggerating its impact beyond the scope of what is on the ground. Ultimately, they want to use it to undermine the federal administration and allege both lacks of capacity and incompetence by the Buhari government in a major area of the country's economy."

NDYC pointed out that Governor Diri's posture and utterances on the Nembe oil spill called for closer examination by security agencies.

The group said the governor's utterances were allegedly inciting and unsubstantiated and a play to the gallery capable of conflagrating beyond control, adding that the governor just looked for anything to take a dig at Mr. President.

"As such, we make the unambiguous demand that he withdraws his wild and inciting comments and apologizes to Bayelsans whom he abandoned while Nembe burned. Competent leaders cut short private visits to respond to emergencies in their constituencies.

"It is also based on the foregoing that we demand that Governor Douye Diri resigns immediately from the office of Governor of Bayelsa State. Instead of acknowledging the fact that he lost an election before the Supreme Court unilaterally put him on the seat of Governor to work for the people, he is still busy playing bad politics with serious national issues," the group said.

The NDYC also alleged that the entire concoction of baseless attacks was driven primarily by the undisguised desire to target and destroy individual reputations; to malign the integrity of cooperating concerns; to denigrate the Federal Government and its agencies including President Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.