Cameroon: Vaccine - Pfizer Doses Available

Children aged 12 to 15 years old will be able to benefit from the vaccine from the United States of America.

The consignment of 152,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 finally arrived in Yaounde last Sunday, December 5, 2021. The doses are presently at the ultra cold storage room of the Expanded Immunisation Programme (EIP) in Yaounde. Officials at the EPI say Pfizer is the fourth vaccine offered to Cameroon thanks to the COVAX facility. The facility brings together governments, global health organizations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, etc with the aim of providing innovative and equitable access to Covid-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines, especially in developing countries.

The Deputy Secretary of EPI, Dr Andreas Ateke-Njoh, says at EPI the vaccines are stored between -80 and -60 degrees Celsius and the cold room have the capacity to accommodate the 152,000 doses. "That is four ultra-cold freezers" the Deputy Secretary noted. The vaccines, he further explained, will be dispatched to the different regions and vaccination centres after pre- registration of beneficiaries. Once removed from the EPI cold room temperature to the routine +2 to +8 degrees Celsius that vaccines are stored at regional and district levels, Dr Andreas Njoh underlined that the vaccines can be used for just 31days. That is why he explained that it is important to do pre-registration so that just what is needed is sent to the various vaccination centres.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, based on evidence from clinical trials in people ages 16 years and older, the Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccine was 95 per cent effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed infection with the virus that causes Covid-19 in people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected. Clinical trials also revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had 90 per cent efficacy in preventing laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infection in children ages 5-15 years. However, the Permanent Secretary of EIP, Dr Shalom Tchokfe Ndoula, says that children aged 12 to 15 will voluntarily benefit from the vaccine as well as other people in the population.

Just like AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, Pfizer BioNTech is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 to 28 days apart. Talking about a Covid-19 booster vaccine (a third dose) which helps improve the protection people have from the first two doses of the vaccine, authorities at EPI say, this is not part of the recommendations in the country. This is because the two doses already applied are enough to protect the population. It was also noted that the epidemiological surveillance carried out revealed that the vaccinated population, natural infectious and environmental exposures have improved the immune system of the population against Covid-19.