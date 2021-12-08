Tunisia: Women's Organisations Stage On December 10, National Silent March to Denounce Violence Against Women

Tunis/Tunisia — The Independent Women's Movement is staging, on December 10 in Tunis, a national silent march to denounce violence against women and to urge the official authorities to assume their responsibility in prosecuting the perpetrators of these crimes and in protecting women's rights, President of Kalam organisation Feryal Charfeddine stated on Tuesday to TAP.

She pointed out that the march is part of the closing ceremony of the international campaign of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence organised from November 25 to December 10 each year, the date of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

She added that the march will be silent to sound the alarm on the consequences of the State's ongoing silence and neglect of crimes against women, indicating that the aim is to raise awareness about the danger of violence against women and their murder and to highlight that unreported cases of violence are much higher than reported assaults against women.

Charfeddine called on the State and all segments of the society to engage in raising awareness about the seriousness of this phenomenon and the need to activate Law No. 58 of 2017 on combating violence against women and revise school curricula to enshrine the principle of gender equality.

The Independent Women's Movement includes 9 organisations, namely the Tunisian Organisation of Democratic Women, the Organisation Bayti, the Tawheda Becheikh Group, the Organisation of Tunisian Women for Research and Development, the Kef Organisation Citizenship and Women, the Aswat Nisaa Organisation, the Organisation Hope for the Family and the Child, the Kef Organisation Jousour and the Organisation Kalam.