Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Active Cases Drops in Monastir

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 active cases in Monastir fell from 92 on December 2 to 86 on December 5, the local health directorate said on Tuesday. The governorate logged zero deaths and infections on December 5 with fatality numbers and the caseload standing at 1,011 and 40, 154, respectively.

Two more hospitalisations brought the total to eight, figures also show, while the number of recoveries rose to 39, 057. The incidence rate per 100,000 people over the last two weeks stood at 10.