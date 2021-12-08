Tunisia: Over 80 Percent of November Protests Lawless - Tunisian Social Observatory

7 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Lawless protests turning violent account for around 81.2% of the 873 protests seen in November, said the Tunisian Social Observatory stemming from the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES) in its periodical newsletter. 789 protests were staged in October 2021.

Social demands were dominant in November (52%), followed by administrative and economic demands with 23% and 16%.

Statistics show 333 demonstrations took place across central western areas, namely Kasserine (135 protests), Kairouan (135 protests) and Sidi Bouzid (63 protests).

Tunisia's northeast is second-ranked with 184 protests, most of which were staged in Tunis. The southwest saw 150 protests, including 115 in Gafsa.

Unemployed higher-education graduates took the lead in November protests (42%) followed by citizens (15%) and civil servants (11%).

