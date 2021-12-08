Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Confirms 107 New Infections Tuesday

8 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The centre added that while the fatality toll stands at 2,980, the infection toll has increased to 214, 896.

Nigeria has recorded 107 additional COVID-19 infections across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page late Tuesday night, noting that no fatalities were recorded.

The centre added that while the fatality toll still stands at 2,980, the infection toll has increased to 214,896.

According to the NCDC, a total of 207,495 people

have now been treated and discharged.

It also added that the duo of Delta and Enugu States reported a backlog of cases for December 6, 2021.

Enugu State also reported a backlog of discharged case for December 6, 2021.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the latest data revealed that the FCT topped the chart with 38 cases, followed by Oyo State in the South-west with 21 cases.

South-southern states of Rivers, Edo and Delta reported 17, 13 and seven cases respectively.

While Enugu and Zamfara recorded four cases, Plateau State reported only three cases.

The NCDC also noted that Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported that there were no cases recorded on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X