South Africa: 'A Crime Against Humanity' - Alleged Corrupt PPE Contracts Worth R14.8 Billion Under Investigation, Parliament Told

analysis

Problems with accountability -- whether state institutions or individuals -- are hindering efforts to recoup funds stolen through corruption related to personal protective equipment, parliamentary watchdog hears.

During a virtual briefing on Tuesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it is investigating R14.8-billion worth of alleged irregular contracts related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The SIU, led by its head, Andy Mothibi, briefed Parliament's accounting watchdog, Scopa, on its investigations into alleged corruption related to the procurement of PPE for the Covid-19 pandemic. Making introductory comments, Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa called corruption during a health crisis a "crime against humanity".

Stealing from your own people is a crime; stealing during the pandemic is a crime against humanity

During the briefing, the SIU said that between April 2020 and June 2021, Covid-related expenditure was about R138.8-billion. Of this amount, the SIU is investigating about R14.8-billion, or about 11%, of which contracts worth R1.9-billion have been referred to the Special Tribunal to have them set aside and the money recovered.

The SIU said 5,054 contracts for Covid-related services were under investigation, with contracts awarded to 2,686 service providers. Of these investigations, 64% are ongoing, 29% are finalised and 7%...