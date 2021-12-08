Zimbabwe: Days Numbered for Unvaccinated Commuters

Herald Reporter

The time is coming when only those vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to use public transport, and to make this practical Government will soon have vaccination points at bus terminuses so passengers can be jabbed quickly and easily in readiness for that day.

With Zimbabwe now seeing a fourth wave of infection measured by the rapidly rising number of new daily infections over most of the past fortnight, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said after yesterday's Cabinet meeting that the regulations contained in Statutory Instrument 267 last week will be strictly enforced.

These formalise the need for vaccination cards to drink in bars and nightclubs and eat in restaurants, enforce long standing regulations on masking, social distancing and other public health measures, extend the curfew to 9pm to 6am and enforce the existing 7am to 7pm business hours, which includes the business hours of bars and clubs.

"Government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus terminuses to ensure that those not vaccinated but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport.

"Please note that there will be a time when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Care will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the vaccination blitz of schoolchildren aged 16 and over, almost all of whom it was previously announced have had at least their first dose.

As at November 6, 2021, the country's cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 141 601 with 128 966 recoveries and 4 713 deaths, while the recovery rate stood at 93 percent with 7 922 cases still active.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 3 882 255 first doses have been administered, while 2 892 366 people have received their second doses.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there was an increase in the number of jabs given in the past week rising from 148 980 the week before to 190 899.

"Another 1,25 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccines were delivered on Monday, the first half of the next batch of 2,5 million doses bought by Government.

"The other 1,25 million were expected before the end of the week. The country is also expecting a donation of 1 million doses from the People's Republic of China," she noted.

Present stocks are more than adequate to ensure those who want vaccination can get it, and the new deliveries basically ensure that stocks are kept up.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has adequate stocks of PPEs, sanitisers and medicines required for supportive management of Covid-19.

The country has been making notable progress in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with vaccination figures among the top-seven in Africa, a feat that has earned much praises from the international community and the World Health Organisation (WHO).