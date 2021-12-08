Zimbabwe: PSL Wary of Covid-19 Fourth Wave

Senior Sports Reporter

The Premier Soccer League are taking a cautious approach following the outbreak of Covid-19 at some local clubs in the last week.

The surge has affected the fixtures for this week with the game between Harare City and Yadah, that was supposed to be played at the National Sports Stadium now off.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the league is set to draft new fixtures for this week's games.

"May you please disregard the fixture that was announced last week. We have asked clubs to test their players again and then we will release the fixtures for the next games."

The league action was put on hold last weekend to pave the way for the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

The league matches were supposed to return this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium, with more matches set for the weekend as the season enters Week Three.

However, the Premier Soccer League raised the alarm after "a number of positive Covid-19 cases" were detected among players from different clubs last week.

Clubs have been conducting routine tests as part of the health requirements to create a safe environment for the players, officials and other stakeholders.

"The players that tested positive are currently in isolation as recommended under the Covid-19 health protocols. They are all receiving treatment.

"We have been working with the Sports Medicine Committee to make sure that players and officials are tested regularly as recommended by the health experts.

"We also urge clubs to continue following the laid down Covid-19 protocols and match operating procedures in order to help contain the spread of the virus," said Bare.

The emergence of Covid-19 cases, however, could be a bad sign to domestic football. The league marathon is still in its infancy, with only two rounds of play having been completed so far.

The latest nationwide statistics raise fears that the game could be affected again this season. The domestic league failed to kick off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs complained of huge financial losses.

They also experienced contract dilemmas with players, leading to the intervention of FIFA to save the situation that had also affected many countries across the globe.

And when football was allowed to resume, starting with the Chibuku Super Cup earlier in the year, strict Covid-19 protocols had to be followed.

But sterner measures had to be taken by the authorities again following a sharp increase in the cases between June and July, when the knock-out tournament was at full swing.

The competition suffered disruptions and authorities revealed there was a staggering 600 percent increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, when the tournament resumed in July.

But with rigorous health checks and strict adherence to the health protocols recommended by the PSL Sports Medicine Committee, the Sports Commission, Government and World Health Organisation, the situation had been contained.

Among the conditions of play, the clubs were expected to test their players regularly, constantly fumigate their training and playing facilities, conduct health checks, ensure sanitisation and employ a compliance officer who enforces the health protocols.

Matches had been played behind closed doors and, a limited number of fully vaccinated spectators, was only allowed back in the terraces last month.