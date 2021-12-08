South Africa: Ordinary South Africans Reflect On the Constitution

analysis

Friday, 10 December 2021 marks 25 years of our country's Constitution. Maverick Citizen will publish articles throughout the week commemorating the occasion with various reflections from ordinary South Africans and civil society. The articles will culminate in a special newsletter that will go out on 10 December.

Maverick Citizen took to the streets of Johannesburg to find out how ordinary South Africans saw and experienced the Constitution. We posed the following questions:

1. Do you know what the Constitution is?

2. How would you say the Constitution has had an impact on your life?

3. What do you think the Constitution needs to improve?

David van Rensburg (28) is from Durban and is living and working in Johannesburg. He is a manager at a call centre and is married to Tyneal van Rensburg.

Responses

Yes, I know what the Constitution is;

It's hard to track the impact. I can't say it has or hasn't impacted on my life;

From my perspective the Constitution hasn't been of favour to the younger generation in respect of the changes that have occurred in the past 24 years. More specifically, as far as the economy and education are concerned. The Constitution as a whole...