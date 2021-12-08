South Africa's Economy Contracts 1.5 Percent in Third Quarter After Looting and Lockdowns

analysis

South Africa's economy contracted 1.5% in the third quarter (Q3) on a quarter-on-quarter basis, data on Tuesday showed, underlining the period's dismal unemployment numbers and knocking pre-pandemic output levels further out of reach. The July riots were a key reason, highlighting the risk of social unrest to South Africa's economic outlook.

The data, unveiled on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), showed a deeper contraction than market expectations of a decline of about 1%. This means that estimates for gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the full year will get whittled down further, and that official forecasts such as the Treasury's of more than 5% - and the anticipated tax revenues it implies - are too optimistic.

"The figures confirm that an outburst of violent unrest in July, combined with a third virus wave, hit activity hard," Virág Fórizs, Africa economist at Capital Economics, said in a commentary on the data.

Six key sectors - notably trade, manufacturing and agriculture - posted contractions in output in the three months to the end of September. Agriculture in particular has been a bright spot at times amid the wider economic gloom, and in Q4 the Agribusiness Confidence Index reached 74 points,...