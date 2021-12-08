Eritrea: Readiness to Support Programs of Naewdv

At a program organized in connection with 3 December, World Day of the Disabled, Eritrean nationals in Sweden expressed readiness to reinforce contribution in the implementation of programs of the association.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tekeste Fesehaye, chairman of the association branch in Sweden, said that the main objective of the association is to enable the disabled nationals become self-supportive and productive members of the society and that the association branch is playing its due part to that effect.

According to the report presented at the occasion, in 2020/2021 the Sweden branch of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans has contributed material support to the association including wheelchairs, beds, and medical equipment as well as 14 thousand Dollars and 90 thousand Kroner.

Underlining that supporting the disabled veterans is part of the Eritrean noble societal culture and responsibility, Mr. Yonas Manna, called on the nationals to reinforce participation and contribution in the effort to enable the disabled veterans become self-supportive.

Indicating that supporting the war disabled veterans is the responsibility of every citizen, Mr. Isaias Gebray, head of Consular Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, commended the initiative the Sweden branch of the association is taking to support the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.