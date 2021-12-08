Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty patients are from Quarantine Centers (8) and Testing Stations (12); Central Region. Six patients are from Testing Stations in Adi-Quala (3), Senafe (2), and Adi-Keih (1); Southern Region. Two are from Testing Stations in Hamelmalo (1) and Hagaz (1); Anseba Region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (24), Central (15), and Gash Barka (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, sixty years old patient from the Southern Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,311 while the number of deaths has risen to 62.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,513.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

07 December 2021