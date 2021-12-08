Namibia: New Champs for Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Cup

8 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) Volleyball Club Ondangwa exceeded expectations with a thrilling victory in the final round of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Volleyball Federation Cup, held at Walvis Bay over the weekend.

It proved to be a sporting event of note, as the NSC men's team broke the norm to win the title in a tourney traditionally dominated by teams from the central region.

Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) president Hillary Imbuwa, said it was exciting to witness NCS taking the honours. The Khomas region has dominated major volleyball tournaments over the past 12 years, he said.

Imbuwa noted that NCS' win demonstrates that the sport has grown.

"We will continue to search for talent to grow volleyball in Namibia," said Imbuwa.

Revivals retained their championship status in the women's category.

From the onset, 16 teams from the Oshana, Khomas, Kavango East, Zambezi, and the Erongo, were all on top of their game as they came out ready to claim the ultimate trophy.

With an intense rivalry, the quarter-final games kicked off on Friday evening.

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) women's team played against their colleagues from the navy in the second quarter-final match. However, NDF established its dominance and secured its spot in the semi-final.

Kudos Volleyball Club and NDF met in a thrilling semi-final match in the men's category. Kudos took the first two sets of the encounter, NDF however, took it a level higher and fought back to win the thrilling semi-final three sets to two.

The Ondangwa-based NCS Volleyball Club faced NDF in the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup final in the men's category.

NDF fought and took a set in the match; however, NCS stood its ground and won the game by delivering powerful attacks consistently when it mattered the most. The final score was three sets to one in favour of NCS.

Revival Volleyball Club in the women's category dominated the tournament and established their reputation as defending champions.

Revivals faced their nemesis Kudos in the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup final and thrashed Kudos three sets to nil, to reclaim their throne.

The Bank Windhoek NVF Cup 2021 started with a march through the streets of Walvis Bay, under the escort of the traffic department, before Erongo regional governor Neville Andre, and Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes declared the cup officially open.

Themed 'Volleyball Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)', chief inspector Selma Shalunga from the Namibian Police addressed the athletes' on the importance of fighting GBV at various levels.

She encouraged them to take it upon themselves to become ambassadors against GBV in their respective communities.

The final results are as follows:

Men - 1. NCS Volleyball Club; 2. NDF Volleyball Club; 3. Kudos Volleyball Club; 4. Six Stars Volleyball Club;

Women - 1. Revivals Volleyball Club; 2. Kudos Volleyball Club; 3. NDF Volleyball Club; 4. Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club

