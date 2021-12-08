Tunisia: Ministry of Children to Develop Study On Curricula of Basic and Secondary Education

Tunis/Tunisia — A study on the curriculum of basic and secondary education will be developed by the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and Elderly Affairs, whose recommendations will be submitted to the Education Ministry to help the educational reform, said Minister of Women, Family, Children and Elderly Affairs Amel Belhaj Moussa.

She was speaking at the opening of a conference on violence against women, held in Tunis on Tuesday.

The recommendations of this study, which adopts a gender approach, will be a source of inspiration for the reform of the education system, she added, stressing the role of the family and educational institutions in the fight against violence.

Participants noted the importance of scientific research in the fight against gender discrimination, saying that scientific research on gender contributes to the emergence of knowledge to break with gender bias.

This conference, which was organised by the Ministry, is part of the international campaign "16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence," which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2021.