Tunisia: Clear Evolution of Individual Violence Level in November 2021 - FTDES

Tunis/Tunisia — A clear evolution of individual violence was recorded in November 2021 having reached a rate of 62.5 %, against 48 % in October 2021, according to the report of the Tunisian Economic and Social Rights Forum (FTDES) social observatory on social movements, suicide cases and violence.

According to the report published on Tuesday, violence in its criminal form ranks first among other forms of violence, i.e. 70. 8%, followed by institutional violence (12. 5%) and economic violence (10. 4%).

Violence in the public sphere and public transport maintained the first rank in the level of violence recorded in November 2021 with a rate of 33.4 % of total violence recorded by the social observatory, followed by violence in schools and universities (12.5 %) and domestic violence (18.8 %).