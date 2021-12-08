Tunisia: Clear Evolution of Individual Violence Level in November 2021 - FTDES

7 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A clear evolution of individual violence was recorded in November 2021 having reached a rate of 62.5 %, against 48 % in October 2021, according to the report of the Tunisian Economic and Social Rights Forum (FTDES) social observatory on social movements, suicide cases and violence.

According to the report published on Tuesday, violence in its criminal form ranks first among other forms of violence, i.e. 70. 8%, followed by institutional violence (12. 5%) and economic violence (10. 4%).

Violence in the public sphere and public transport maintained the first rank in the level of violence recorded in November 2021 with a rate of 33.4 % of total violence recorded by the social observatory, followed by violence in schools and universities (12.5 %) and domestic violence (18.8 %).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X