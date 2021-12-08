Nigeria: Troops Thwart IPOB/ESN Attack On 2 Communities

The Nigerian Army, Monday night, said, that its troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn Sector 3 have thwarted an attempt by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network ,ESN, to unleash mayhem on residents of Mgbidi and Awo-mmamma communities in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

This came as Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer of the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his younger brother, Prince Kanu Meme, yesterday, claimed that the IPOB leader is starving in the custody of the Department of State Services.

A statement by Brig. Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said: "The group targeted terrorizing the people for lawfully refusing to observe the illegal sit-at-home order foisted on them on Monday 6 November 2021.

"The swift response of troops compelled the attackers, mounted on two Sienna buses and a Toyota Hilux truck to abandon their mission and withdraw in disarray.Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

"In a separate development, troops have uncovered four Improvised Explosive Devices planted by members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN, in their desperate effort to inflict harm on unsuspecting motorists and other road users along Orlu - Owerri road.

"The vigilant troops, who were on a reinforcement mission to Mgbidi/Awo Mmama detected the IEDs planted at about 15 meters apart on both sides of the road and safely defused them.

"No casualty was recorded during the defusion.

"The troops also recovered four wraps of unexploded ordinances, one motor cycle battery, two vehicle alarm devices, one detonator, wires and batteries.

"The road has been safely cleared and motorists have resumed plying the road. We urge all law- abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses and disregard the illegal sit- at- home order.

"We also appeal to the good people of Mgbidi, Awo Mmama and Omuma communities to report any suspected movement of members of the irredentist group, who may be seeking a safe haven to relevant security agencies."

Nnamdi Kanu denied food in DSS custody --Lawyer Allege

According to Kanu's lawyer, none of the pronouncements made by Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on December 2, 2021, has been obeyed by the DSS.

Ejiofor said these in a statement titled: "Update on today's visit to our indefatigable client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Headquarters of the Department of State Services Abuja."

He said:"The routine visit to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted on December 6, 2021, and in his usual practice, he extended his compliments to his millions of supporters. He remains profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support and show of solidarity thus far.

"However, we observed with dismay, and indeed very unfortunate and worrisome that notwithstanding the far-reaching orders made by Her Lordship in the open Court on December 2, 2021, the detaining authority being the DSS have in their usual style, flouted and/or ignored the said court orders.

"We were informed by our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that none of the pronouncements made by the Court on December 2, 2021 has been obeyed by the DSS.

"They have unrepentantly continued to treat the orders of the Court with the greatest disdain.. Our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu further informed us that he had not eaten anything since yesterday (Sunday)."

The lawyer further claimed that his client is being punished because he complained to the court about how he is being treated in the custody of the DSS.

Ejiofor said, "Apparently, he is being punished because we dared to complain to the court about the condition under which he is being held in custody. But very unfortunately, this should be the height of their reckless affront to the orders of Court.

"At the time Her Lordship made these far-reaching orders in open court, I did not mince words in informing the Court that the operatives of the DSS will flout these orders, pursuant to which the court specifically told me to come back to her with these facts if her order is flouted."

Ejiofor noted that due to the development, he would approach the court to reveal this 'terrifying' development. The lawyer said that the development is 'totally unacceptable, grossly condemnable and cannot be tolerated.'

He said: "Interestingly, we will be approaching the court with this terrifying development, which is totally unacceptable, grossly condemnable, and cannot be tolerated.

"The facts must be placed in their proper perspectives: Our Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not been convicted of committing any crime, he is still presumed innocent of every unfounded and frivolous allegation against him, and as such, the DSS has no power whatsoever to whittle down the enjoyment of any of his rights clearly protected under Chapter 4 of the constitution.

"The detaining authority, DSS, is an agency clearly established by instrumentality of the laws and should operate within the confines of the same laws establishing them, and should not be seen as a lawless entity."

The lawyer, hence, demanded that the DSS complies with the ruling of the court immediately as further attempts to flout these orders will be faced with strict sanctions by the court.

He said, "We hereby, demand without further ado, for the immediate compliance with all the orders of the Court clearly made on December 2, 2021, and further attempt to flout these orders must be faced with strict sanctions by the Court.

"We respectfully wish to assure our client's teeming supporters that we cannot leave anything to chance towards ensuring that our client is sufficiently protected and his rights are upheld. The DSS must and shall certainly operate within the confines of the laws. They have no option on this.

"Be assured that we are not resting on our oars to ensure that our Client is unconditionally released. This strategy isn't being discussed here but it will happen soon."

Similarly, Prince Kanu Meme, the younger brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu took to Facebook to allege that the IPOB leader is being subjected to ill-treatment by the DSS.

He also claimed that the secret police has denied him his medical report after taking his blood more than 21 times.

Prince Kanu wrote: "Just visited the Alpha Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Services Abuja. During my interaction with him, he told me that he has been denied food since Sunday."

"As if that wasn't enough, DSS had also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times. They have continuously disobeyed all the court orders."

