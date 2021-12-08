Namibia: Futsal League Hotly Contested

THE 2021/22 Express Credit Namibian Futsal League concluded its activities for the first half of the season last Saturday, with most of the categories still being hotly contested.

Most of the leagues are still wide open with several teams in the running for top honours, with just the women's league having an early frontrunner in Tura Magic at this stage.

On Saturday, Tura Magic recorded their third win out of four matches when they beat Khomas Nampol 5-3, to entrench their position at the top of the log on 10 points.

Unam Bokkies II moved into second place on seven points after beating Ramblers II 6-4, although they have played one match more than Tura Magic, and with only two matches remaining, the momentum is now clearly with Tura Magic in the title race.

Four other teams are tied on six points each and can still mathematically win the league, although it's not very likely.

Khomas Nampol, Ramblers I and Right Way FC have all played four matches and have three matches remaining, while Ramblers II have played five matches, and have two remaining.

Unam Bokkies I and V Power Angels are bottom of the log on four points each.

The Men's Group A is still wide open with five teams in the running for the title.

X Men currently lead the log with 13 points from five matches, with Selecau a point behind.

They are followed by Glamour Boys and Faical Futsal on nine points each, while Quality FC also joined them on nine points after thrashing Momentum 16-2 on Saturday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Patriots (4), Momentum (3) and 7 Chiefs (0) are out of the running.

The Men's Group B is also wide open with only the bottom placed SKW on Xero points out of the running.

On Saturday, SBS Trucks beat WSS 6-3 to go to the top of the log on 10 points from five matches, while Windhoek North Futsal beat SKW 7-1 to join Chile Futsal on nine points from four matches.

They are followed by Duro Nation on seven points, Leopardo FC and WS on six each and Money Power on three points.

In the Boys u17 category, The Birds notched up two victories against Swallows (16-11) and Kasaona III (3-0) to join Swallows and ACFA I at the top of the log on 12 points from five matches.

Fourth-placed ACFA 2 on nine points from five matches, also have an outside chance of winning the title, but Kasaona 2 (five points) and Kasaona 1 and 2 (two points each) are out of the running.

In the Girls u17 category is a two-horse race with PAY and Orange Babies 1 currently leading the log on six points each, while Orange Babies 2 are out of the running on zero points.