Cameroon: Local Development Minister Lauds 'Deep' Relations Between Egypt, Cameroon

7 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy has hailed as "deep" relations between Egypt and Cameroon, pointing to directives by the political leadership in Cairo to enhance cooperation with all African countries.

Speaking via video conference with officials from the union of local cities of Cameroon Tuesday, Shaarawy said the Egyptian government is keen on enhancing ties with Cameroon in a way that better serves the interests of both countries and peoples, a statement by the Local Development Ministry said.

The chairman of the union of local cities of Cameroon said his country is very much interested in working with Egypt to open a new furniture and wood market in the continent.

The two countries could also cooperate in the fields of agriculture or animal and food production, he said.

The two sides agreed to resume negotiations later this month and to outline a roadmap and memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of wood and other economic domains.

