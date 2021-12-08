Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Political, Economic Files

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social files and preventive measures against the coronavirus.

The Cabinet will also discuss a number of draft laws and important ministerial decisions pertaining to the underway measures to introduce development in all fields, achieve economic and social stability and encourage investments.

The Cabinet will follow up progress in a number of major national projects in all governorates especially "Decent Life" project to overhaul the Egyptian countryside.

It will also follow up measures to be taken to implement President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives regarding the social protection, issues relevant to health, sports and education as well as protection of the limited-income people.

MENA