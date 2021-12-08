Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting to Discuss Political, Economic Files

7 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social files and preventive measures against the coronavirus.

The Cabinet will also discuss a number of draft laws and important ministerial decisions pertaining to the underway measures to introduce development in all fields, achieve economic and social stability and encourage investments.

The Cabinet will follow up progress in a number of major national projects in all governorates especially "Decent Life" project to overhaul the Egyptian countryside.

It will also follow up measures to be taken to implement President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives regarding the social protection, issues relevant to health, sports and education as well as protection of the limited-income people.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X