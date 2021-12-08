Tunisia: Suicide Attempts Surge in November - FTDES

7 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-eight suicides and suicide attempts were reported in November against 19 in October, said the Tunisian Social Observatory under the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES).

Men represent 82.1% of total suicide victims and suicide attempt survivors with 23 cases, it emergrs from the monthly report on protests, suicide, suicide attempts and violence for November 2021.

Suicides were mainly reported in the 23-45 age bracket (23 cases and attempts). Three people in the 46-60 age group committed suicide, while two young people (16-25) took their own lives.

Sidi Bouzid tops the list with the highest number of suicide cases and attempted suicides (8 cases), followed by Kairouan (4 cases) and Ben Arous (3 cases), the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X