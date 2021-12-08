Tunisia: Suicide Attempts Surge in November - FTDES

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-eight suicides and suicide attempts were reported in November against 19 in October, said the Tunisian Social Observatory under the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES).

Men represent 82.1% of total suicide victims and suicide attempt survivors with 23 cases, it emergrs from the monthly report on protests, suicide, suicide attempts and violence for November 2021.

Suicides were mainly reported in the 23-45 age bracket (23 cases and attempts). Three people in the 46-60 age group committed suicide, while two young people (16-25) took their own lives.

Sidi Bouzid tops the list with the highest number of suicide cases and attempted suicides (8 cases), followed by Kairouan (4 cases) and Ben Arous (3 cases), the same source said.