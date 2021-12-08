Tunisia: New Chinese Medical Mission to Begin Duties in Tunisian Hospitals From December 15 - Ministry of Health

Tunis/Tunisia — The 26th Chinese medical mission will begin its duties in Tunisian hospitals from December 15.

It will succeed the previous one that has provided medical care for a year in several regional hospitals.

Minister of Health Ali Mrabet, on Tuesday, chaired a farewell ceremony in honour of the 25th Chinese medical mission in Tunisia, in the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo.

The Chinese medical mission composed of 38 doctors of different specialties has worked at the Mongi Slim hospital in La Marsa and in the regional hospitals of Jendouba, Gafsa and Sidi Bouzid.