Tunisia: New Chinese Medical Mission to Begin Duties in Tunisian Hospitals From December 15 - Ministry of Health

7 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The 26th Chinese medical mission will begin its duties in Tunisian hospitals from December 15.

It will succeed the previous one that has provided medical care for a year in several regional hospitals.

Minister of Health Ali Mrabet, on Tuesday, chaired a farewell ceremony in honour of the 25th Chinese medical mission in Tunisia, in the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo.

The Chinese medical mission composed of 38 doctors of different specialties has worked at the Mongi Slim hospital in La Marsa and in the regional hospitals of Jendouba, Gafsa and Sidi Bouzid.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X