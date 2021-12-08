Tunisia: First Preparatory Workshop to Develop National Strategy for Youth, Security and Peace in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Ways to improve the participation of young people in the achievement of peace and security was at the heart of a workshop organised by the National Youth Observatory, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office in Tunisia.

This workshop, chaired by Minister of Youth and Sports Kamel Déguiche on Tuesday, was held as part of following up the process of developing the national strategy for youth, security and peace in Tunisia.

It focused on establishing a culture of non-violence and ways to increase the representation of young people in decision-making at all levels, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2250 on "Youth, Peace and Security."

The Minister emphasised the importance of involving young people in the various stages of developing this strategy, from planning and implementation to monitoring.

The ministry is working to make youth the main actors in defining the characteristics, policies and priorities of this strategy.

This first workshop was led by Director General of the National Youth Observatory Foued Aouni, Head of the UNFPA office in Tunis Rim Fayala and expert Khaled Louhichi.

A first roadmap of this strategy was drawn up, with focus on strengthening the participation of young people in the decision-making process, introducing them to the culture of non-violence and developing their skills in the field of human rights and citizenship.

Other themes of the roadmap include the prevention of violence by guaranteeing the right to health and employment and promoting opportunities for regular migration, as well as boosting partnership between the youth, sport and education sectors.

Tunisia will host, from December 13 to 17, two workshops for youth leaders and youth officials in the Arab region to launch the Arab Strategy on Youth, Peace and Security, organised by the United Nations Population Fund in the Arab region, in cooperation with the Arab League and the National Youth Observatory.