Tunisia: Delta Variant of Coronavirus Is Most Widespread Globally - Scientific Committee Member

Tunis/Tunisia — The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the most widespread in the world while the Omicron variant is currently detected in 40 countries, said member of the scientific committee to combat coronavirus Mahjoub Ouni.

Ouni told TAP Tuesday the current pandemic situation requires a consolidation of the vaccination campaign.

The Omicron variant is currently spread in 40 countries including South Africa, the same source further indicated, recalling that the exchange of data on this new variant confirms the absence of dangerous cases.

Tighter control at border crossings is needed to prevent the spread of this new variant of coronavirus, Ouni pointed out.