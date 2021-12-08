Tunisia: Expo 2020 Dubai - Digital Tunisia Days Get Underway

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP/correspondent Ghada Sboui) - Digital Tunisia Days, held on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off Tuesday.

Communication Technologies Minister Nizar Ben Néji said " the aim is to foster the exchange of experiences and expertise and identify means to establish partnerships with participating countries."

This event "reflects the interest which Tunisia takes in digitalisation as a way to upgrade various sectors and considering its role in reform and investment in young generations," he added.

Boosting Tunisia's position as a site for digital innovation and entrepreneurial culture is a thrust of the national digital strategy, the minister said. To this end, efforts are focused on strengthening the role of technology parks and boosting the Smart Tunisia and Startup Act programmes.

Director-General of the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority Majed Sultan Al Mesmar shed light on cooperation relations binding the two countries in the digital industry. Commenting on presentations by Tunisian students at a challenge organised as part of the the three-day event, the UAE official expressed admiration for their projects.

A delegation made of two small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), 5 students, 5 researchers, 5 incubators, 11 startups and ministry officials are taking part in this event. .

A challenge which saw participants (SMEs, students, incubators and startups) bring forward their innovative projects was launched Tuesday.

The participating students represent the National Institute of Applied Science and Technology (French: INSAT), the Higher Institute of Technological Studies (French: ISET), the Tunis Higher School of Communications (French: Sup'Com) and the National School for Computer Science (French: ENSI).

The selected startups are: Galecktek (gaming), Cure Biomics (e-health), Wattnow (energy), Historiar (traveltech), NG sign (legatech), Drobee (agritech), Fulfillment bridge (logistics), Seabex (agritech), Class quiz (edtech), Tawa digital talents (digital marketing) and DCX (traveltech).

Support structures are: Smart Tunisian Technoparks, Novation city, Orange Digital Centre, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Executive Development (CEED) and Betacub. Bewireless solutions (IoT) and I farming (agritech) are the participating SMEs.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It is being held by the United Arab Emirates (October 1- March 31) under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future." The event was initially due in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers said 192 nations are partaking in this event which offers them the opportunity to shed light on their specific features in the technical, cultural, architectural, tourist and food sectors. Over 25,000 visitors are expected from host UAE and other countries.