Tunisia: Coronavirus - Kef Logs One Infection Case

Tunis/Tunisia — A person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the governorate of Kef after the results of 25 tests were published, director of the communications department at the local health directorate Abdelbaki Jemni told TAP Tuesday.

Therefore, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region has reached 19673, including 19666 recoveries, said the same source.

In addition, two COVID patients are currently placed in hospitals in the region and 7 others are observing a quarantine, added the same source.