Tunisia: NGOs From Around World Denounce 'Toxic Alliance' Between FAO and Global Pesticide Lobby

Tunis/Tunisia — A petition signed by more than 187,300 civil society and indigenous peoples' organisations in more than 107 countries, including Tunisia, has been sent to the Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), calling for an end to the partnership between this organisation and "CropLife International", a global lobby in favour of the world's largest agrochemical multinationals.

The signatories, who call the FAO-CorpLife partnership a "toxic alliance", say it is "deeply inappropriate" for the UN agency to be associated with this lobby, which includes Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, FMC and Sumitomo.

Indeed, about a third of the sales of these companies come from Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHP), or pesticides representing high risks for human health and the environment, argued the signatories of the petition, including the Tunisian Association of Environmental Education for Future Generations (AEEFG).

This association, which is part of the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), had already prepared a report entitled "Highly Hazardous Pesticides: Tunisia situation report", in which it revealed that highly hazardous pesticides eliminated in Europe are still sold in Tunisia.

Regarding the so-called toxic alliance, the Tunisian NGO believes that "a UN body should not abandon its neutrality and objectivity, especially since CorpLife represents the interests of pesticide companies," according to its president, Semia Gharbi.

Recent estimates show that there are 385 million cases of unintentional acute pesticide poisoning per year worldwide, compared to an estimated 25 million cases in 1990, reads an IPEN statement. "This means that approximately 44% of the world's farmers and agricultural workers are poisoned each year by an industry dominated by CropLife member companies," the petition says.

Meanwhile, activists around the world had already participated in a Global Day of Action against the partnership. They also mobilised on social media to urge the FAO to end what they call the "Toxic Alliance".

"FAO is a public institution that is not supposed to serve the needs of the private sector, whose goal is to sell pesticides. In Ethiopia, we have seen the economic damage and debt of a pesticide-dependent system. More importantly, we have benefited from the end of pesticide use, working with farmers applying agroecology and pesticide-free farming techniques. This has improved the local economy and protected women and children threatened by the toxic damage and legacy of pesticides," said Dr. Tadesse Amera, IPEN co-chair and director of Pesticide Action Nexus Ethiopia.

"The use of highly hazardous pesticides in Latin America and the Caribbean is a concern in the region, as shown by IPEN country status reports from Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Chile, Argentina, Panama, Paraguay and Brazil, with acute and chronic adverse health effects and negative environmental impacts," said Fernando Bejarano, IPEN Regional Coordinator for Latin America and the Caribbean and member of the Pesticide Action Network in Latin America.

"It is time to promote and invest in agroecological alternatives and transform food systems to support indigenous workers and rural communities instead of transnational pesticide companies," he added.

A "Toxic Alliance" denounced!

"The partnership between FAO and CropLife will undermine all efforts in Africa to ban dangerous pesticides and will leave the door open for the export of pesticides banned in Europe such as atrazine, paraquat, etc. "We strongly denounce and reject this "Toxic Alliance" as it is plagued by conflicts of interest not known to the public, to the detriment of health protection and environmental preservation", said Maimouna Diene, Coordinator of PAN Africa.

For Javier Souza, Coordinator of PAN Latin America (RAPAL), "on the contrary, FAO and governments should favour agroecological production as a basis for a global link with the environment to achieve food sovereignty.

It should be recalled that FAO and CorpLife had since 2020, strengthened their commitment to collaborate "in the search for new ways to transform agri-food systems and promote rural development through innovation and on-the-ground investments".

Since the signing in October 2020 of a "letter of intent" formalising a strategic partnership with CropLife International (CLI), there has been a steady stream of reactions from NGOs and environmentalists.

A letter signed by nearly 300 scientists and academics has already been delivered to FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, elected in June 2019 to head the organisation.