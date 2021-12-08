Nigeria: Two People Die in Anambra Road Accident

8 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

<i>The FRSC said the accident was caused by road obstruction and excessive speed.</sub>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State said an accident involving two vehicles at Ogbunike Hill, Onitsha-Awka Expressway, claimed the lives of two male adults.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the corps sector commander, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

Mr Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 7 a.m., Tuesday, could be attributed to road obstruction and excessive speed.

"The fatal crash involved a red Tipper with no registration number and an Ash Toyota Corolla with registration number HTE 365 CU.

"An eyewitness report indicates that the Tipper vehicle developed a fault and parked, causing an obstruction on the road and the driver of the Toyota vehicle rammed into the Tipper from the rear and crashed.

"Four male adults are involved in the crash. The bodies of the victims, including the driver and a passenger in the Toyota vehicle, have been taken away by their families.

Mr Irelewuyi said while the FRSC rescue team on ground were trying to control the traffic in the area after the accident, some aggressive crowds were attempting to set the truck ablaze.

The sector commander condoled with the families of the dead and urged motorists to obey traffic rules by maintaining safe speed limits as well as ensuring their vehicles were in good condition before hitting the road.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://www.nannews.ng">NAN</a>)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

