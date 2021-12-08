Gambia: Darboe, Kandeh, Faal "Reject" Election Results

Three candidates have rejected the results of the December 4th presidential election, citing series of observations.

In a joint statement issued by lawyer Ousinou Darboe of UDP, Mama Kandeh of GDC and Essa Mbye Faal, the candidates say they were investigating the matter to determine future course of action.

"On December 4th, 2021 Gambians came out in large numbers to vote in the December 2021 elections. 24 hours later, no clear winner has been declared by the Independent Electoral Commission. The United Democratic Party (UDP) and its partners, Hon. Essa Faal and Hon. Mama Kande have the following observations on the just concluded electoral process."

"1. Considering that The Gambia has an electorate of approximately 900, 000 with on the spot counting system, we are concerned that there had been an inordinate delay in the announcement of results."

"2. A number of issues have been raised by our party agents and representatives at the polling stations and at the IEC Headquarters. As a result, the representatives of the aforementioned candidates at the IEC headquarters have refused to endorse some of the results that were announced to the public."

"We are investigating this matter with our partners to determine our future course of action. At this point in time, we reject the results announced thus far by the IEC. We reserve the right to embark on any course of action the situation requires. To this end, all action are on the table. In the meantime, we urge all Gambians to remain calm and peaceful while we continue to investigate these concerns."

Meanwhile, Ousainu Darboe has called on his supporters to go on with their normal business and allow the party to deal with the electoral results, Alkamba Times reports yesterday.

"My UDP family and I know how you feel, I know this was not what you expected, you didn't expect this because you know how far you have worked, how well conducted your campaign have been, because of that, the results that have been out so far are been sucking, surprising, and unimaginable, but what UDP family is known for peace and calmness, and tolerance, therefore I called on of you to be peaceful and calm to let your perfect leaders deal with the situation accordingly and not do anything that runs contrary," Darboe militants.

ANM Darboe called on Party supporters to protect the good image of the party and values they are known for and avoid doing anything contrary to those values."

The UDP also warned his compatriots not to provoke him, as it could be detrimental stressing that his supporters are following the public highway and will not allow provocation from any.

"I understand this is a public highway and I will not allow disrespect from anyone, I am calling on other leaders to tell their supporters not to provoke us as we are avoiding violence."

The Leader of the country's biggest opposition party called on party faithfuls to go back home and listen to what the executive will do.

He warned other leaders not to come around his vicinity to provoke him in whatever way as he will not tolerate such.