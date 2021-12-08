Gambia: Kairo Survivor Society President Urges Gambians to Keep to Rule of Law

Ebrima Mustapha Jawneh, president of Kairo Survivor Led Crisis Society has advised Gambians and non-Gambians residing in The Gambia to keep to the rule of law and maintain peace and stability during and after the forthcoming presidential election.

According to Mr. Jawneh, Kairo Survivor Led Crisis Society is a voluntary organisation founded in November, 2016 with the main goal of helping people in crisis situations through counselling.

As the political climate grows more and more competitive, the President and the Board Chair decided to give professional advice to Gambians at home and in the Diaspora.

Mr. Jawneh implored on all electorates, politicians, the media, National Securities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Gambians in the Diaspora and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to continue to adhere to the rule of law during the 4th December presidential election.

He advised all and sundry to throw away unnecessary rumours and avoid political sentiments. He also advised the media to stick to ethics and professionalism as delivered in most of the pre-election trainings to foster responsible journalism.

He further advised the Independent Electoral Commission to learn from the past and ensure responsible computing of votes, timely and accurate reporting.

"In addition, I would like to remind political party leaders and their followership to continue to adhere to the MOU they signed pertaining to violence free election", Mr. Jawneh said.

He also advised Gambians in the Diaspora to continue to advocate for politics of decency and individual rights to decision-making for their siblings in The Gambia.

Board Chair Prof. (Dr.) Lamin Sidibeh in his professional advice stated that Gambians should understand that politics come and go, whilst electorates remain and are bound to coexist.

He said politics is a game and politicians divide and rule based on their political ambitions or interests. He reiterated that mature people should not let themselves be used for political gains.

Professor (Dr.) Sidibeh stated that despite our diverse political differences, Gambians should cooperate and coexist with these differences with no engagements in fights, insults, or malice.