Gambia: IFRC Africa Regional Director Assures Gambia Red Cross Society

Mohammed Omer Mukhier, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) regional director for Africa has said that he is pleased with The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) delivering results, adding: "I promise you that we will be predictable in providing you more services to make sure you progress, be the number one humanitarian actor in The Gambia, region and hopefully globally."

Mr Mukhier who led a high powered delegation from IFRC to The Gambia this week, made these remarks at Ngala Lodge last Saturday during a special lunch organised to brief the press on the mission of the Regional Director and the work of the Red Cross.

He added that for any institution or organisation to grow, it has to be ambitious, noting that this is what he has seen in The Gambia Red Cross Society.

"IFRC is quite fascinated by your commitment and ambition," he stated, saying: "we will provide more technical service to the board of GRCS to improve its transformative plan.

He further said that they want to see a sustainable organisation in The Gambia and would also provide predictable services to Gambia in relation to humanitarian needs, technical services, coordination as well as advocacy and humanitarian diplomacy.

According to him, GRCS's transformative plan of making its national society the number one humanitarian organisation, a regional and international player is impressive.

"I see people with energy between the volunteers, staff and leadership of The Gambia Red Cross which is true leadership," he also said, adding: "I have seen harmony within good governance, good management, and delivery of services not only to Gambians but also to refugees as well as having efficient branches across the country."

He therefore thanked staff, volunteers and the leadership of the Gambia Red Cross Society for steering the society around and ensuring it stays its own course.

Alasan Senghore, secretary general of The Gambia Red Cross Society thanked GRCS board, management, staff, volunteers, and media for their commitment.

He stated that any well functioning national society should have a strong board and management, adding that they also have a very collaborative working environment and interaction between governance and management.

SG Senghore thanked the leadership of the GRCS president and board members for steering that, saying all the achievements could not have happened without their oversight role, support and guidance provided.

He also thanked his staff, saying transformation is about changing the institution with the individuals within the institution. Senghore described himself luckiest manager because he has committed and tolerant staff.

Jato Sillah, GRCS president said they look forward to more collaboration and guidance from IFRC in terms of trying to get the GRCS transformation plan through as well as to bring the national society to a level where they could be independent, cover their cost and possibly be an investor in other areas.

He thanked all their donors, collaborators and partners who have been with them throughout their transformation.

"We are a humanitarian organisation and rest assured that whatever you give us goes to the last person who needs it at the last corner of The Gambia," he assured IFRC while thanking Gambia government for creating the right environment for them to operate.