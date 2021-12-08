Gambia: Ablie Jallow Scores in Seraing Defeat Over Club Brugge

Scorpion's midfielder Ablie Jallow scored his fourth Belgian league goal during his side RFC Seraing 3-2 away defeat to Club Brugge during their week-17 fixture of the Belgian First Division League played at the Jan Breydelstadion on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Gambian international attacker scored his side's first goal in the 42nd minute before Dario Del Fabro scored his side's second goal in the 45+1 minute of the first half.

Bas Dost scored a brace in the 17th and 30th minutes for Club Brugge while Cisse Sandra scored the winner in the 44th minute of the game.

Germano, as he is fondly called, has now scored four goals for RFC Seraing in 17 matches.

The defeat dropped Ablie Jallow and Seriang to 15th position with 19 points, while Club Brugge moved to 2nd position with 33 points after 17 matches in the Belgian First Division League.