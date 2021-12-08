Gambia: Charles Njie Says Dec 4th Election 'Free, Fair'

John Charles Njie, chairperson of TANGO has said that the December 4th presidential election organised by the Independent Electoral Commission is "free and fair."

The chair of Civil Society Organisations umbrella body made this remark in a news conference while reacting to three presidential candidates who rejected the IEC election results hours before the final was announced on Sunday.

He said both domestic and international election observers have observed free and fair election throughout the electoral process.

It is widely noted that hours before the announcement of final IEC results, ANM Ousainou Darboe, presidential candidate for the United Democratic Party, Hon. Mama Kandeh, leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress and Essa Mbaye Faal Independent Presidential Candidate all have rejected the December 4 presidential elections result as announced by the IEC.

However, Mr. Njie said: "Based on our election observation findings throughout the December 4th election, we have concluded that the December 4th election is free and fair."

However, Njie said the Civil Society Coalition on Election has recognised the constitutional rights of the aforementioned presidential candidate but urged them to bear in mind their duty to uphold the rule of law, maintain peace and national cohesion.

However, he reminded the political leaders about the Inter Party Committee (IPC) Memorandum of Understanding and Code of Conduct 2017, and Code of Conduct 2017, IPC Peace Pledge and Code of Conduct for Peaceful election that was signed by all candidates.

He further reminded the candidates of paragraphs 10 and 12 of the document they signed: "To accept the results of the election as announced by the chairperson of the IEC and to resort to judicial processes to address disputes which may arrive from elections."

He implored all political leaders, presidential candidates, supporters and all citizens to be guided by the interest of the country at all times.

Salieu Taal, president of The Gambia Bar Association also urged political leaders and presidential candidates to accept the IEC result. He said the CSO Coalition on Elections have not received any report that can affect the credibility of the election.