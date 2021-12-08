Gambia: This Is the Most Decisive Election in Gambia History - Halifa Sallah

Halifa Sallah, leader of the Peoples Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) has said that this year's election is the most decisive election in Gambian history.

"I believe that I am part of that history because for 52 years after our independence there was no change through the ballot boxes until 2016," he further stated.

Hon. Sallah, the standard bearer of the PDOIS party, was speaking in an interview with journalists on Saturday after casting his vote at the Serekunda Ghaddafi Mosque polling station.

He noted that the 2016 elections was done through a coalition, noting that but now there are parties that are clearly putting their programmes before the people and giving the people an opportunity to decide which party can actually address their needs and aspirations.

"After the campaign, I am convinced that this election will decide whether we have new Gambians who can build a new Gambia, or we have Gambians who are still by virtue of mindsets tied to their own needing to change. Which will take a longer time allowing poverty to persist for a longer time and that suffering is acceptable."

When asked about whether he was satisfied with the process of voting in the morning after casting his vote, Hon. Sallah responded that "technicalities can be caused by administration but also from party administration, so we are studying the situation and will give the briefing afterwards."

"But as we have rightly said, the way we conduct the elections with the marble, is not something that you can really be completely dissatisfied with because stealing the vote will be very difficult," he noted.