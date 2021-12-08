Gambia: Darboe Urges Citizens to Maintain Peace for the Security of Tourism Season

Ousainou Darboe, leader of United Democratic Party (UDP), on Saturday after casting his vote for the December 4th elections urged citizens to maintain peace and stability for the security of the country's tourism sector.

Speaking to the press at Fajara after casting his vote, Darboe said: "I would implore every Gambian to stay calm and no one should engage in any act of provocation whether by conduct or by word. For if you do so, we would be destabilising our country; we would be giving opportunity to anarchists to put this country into chaos and it's in nobody's interest."

"As I said at Bakoteh, remember we are in the tourist season so the slightest disturbance in this country will drive away all the tourists and that will lead to the laying of several young men who are working in these industries," Darboe said.

According to the United Democratic Party leader, their party manifesto advocates for youth employment, so they would not do anything that would affect the position of those who are already engaged in the tourism sector, adding that all should remain cool and calm.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to the government for giving him a thirty-two-man contingent that provided security throughout his campaign.

Momodou Sabally said: "I have confidence in the IEC that the election will be free and fair and Gambians would accept whatever result is declared and we believe our candidate Ousainou Darboe will win,"

He said: the turnout at the polling station is impressive and it signifies that young people of The Gambia still believe change in the country, while adding that change is going to happen as UDP would deliver the next president of the country.

Marie Socks said: "We are expecting to jubilate; we are expecting that this is the turnaround for Gambians. This is what we have been waiting for and we expect that we win and things would change for the better because this is a government not a coalition and hopefully UDP will finally get its actual government,"

"Please vote for future; this is the moment of truth; I have voted for Ousainou Darboe because I believe he can take the country where it needs to be," she implored.