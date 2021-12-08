Gambia: Barrow Re-Elected With Over 53 Percent of Votes

7 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Incumbent President Adama Barrow has won the December 4th 2021 presidential election with a landslide victory, securing over 53% of total votes cast.

President Barrow was backed by five political parties including some independent candidates in the well contested presidential election.

Barrow secured 457,519, while Darboe of UDP secured 238,253, Mamma Kandeh: 105, 902; Halifa Sallah of PDOIS: 32,435, Independent Candidate Essa Mbaye Faal: 17,206 and Abdoulie Jammeh of the National Unity Party secured 8,252 of the total votes.

The election which was held on the 4th December witnessed a large turn-out of voters across all the polling stations in the country. This is the first election since former president Yahya Jammeh was defeated in the 2016 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the leader of the UDP, GDC and Independent Candidate Essa Mbaye Faal have rejected the election results even prior to the official announcement of the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), citing some abnormalities.

President Barrow won 45 constituencies across the country by a large margin, while UDP won six constituencies. Mamma Kandeh, the leader of the GDC who was also backed by former president Yahya Jammeh, won both Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang constituencies respectively.

First time presidential contesters, Essa Mbaye Faal, former lead counsel of the TRRC and Abdoulie Jammeh did not win any constituency in the country. Similar fate befell Halifa Sallah of PDOIS.

The country's Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have described the December 4th presidential election as "free, fair and transparent."

Meanwhile, supporters of President Adama Barrow and his partners have gathered in the capital City, Banjul to celebrate their election victory.

Alieu Momar Njie, the chairman of the IEC, while declaring the election results, said: "I want to thank The Gambia government and international partners for their support to the Commission. I also want to thank my staff for commitment and dedication throughout the process. I also want to make it clear that the delay of announcing the election results is due to the fact that we want to have the correct results and announce the correct results."

