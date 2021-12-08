Gambia: Mama Kandeh Hails Gambians for Maintaining Peace

7 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Mama Kandeh, the presidential candidate for GDC has thanked Gambians for maintaining peace during the campaign, and called on them to continue the same trend during election and after election.

The GDC leader made this statement shortly after casting his vote at Sare Njobo Polling Station in the Jimara Constituency. "During the process, there were some challenges here and there, but despite all that, we were able to overcome all these challenges peacefully."

"So my next message to them is that, we should understand that we are one people, and at the end of the day, we are all talking about the same nation," he said, adding that everyone of us has a vision and a mission that they believe they can contribute their quota towards national development.

"So I see no reason why the fighting, the false allegations against each other, we don't need that. All we need is a united Gambia that everyone would be proud of.

