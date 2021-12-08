Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Scores 6th League Goal for So Cholet

Gambian striker, Yankuba Jarju scored his sixth league goal of the season for his French third tier side SO Cholet during their 1-1 home draw against Avranches in their wee-15 fixture of the French Championnat National (Third Division League) played at the Stade Omnisports Jean Bouin on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored for his side in the 15th minute of the game before Madih Talal levelled for Avranches in the 26th minute of the first half.

The strike was the sixth goal for Yankuba Jarju after 15 games for Cholet in the French Third Division League.

The draw has moved SO Cholet to 8th position with 21 points, leveled with Avranches on points who sit 9th position after 15 matches.

Yankuba Jarju signed for SO Cholet after mutually terminating his Pau contract in January 2021.

Jarju started his career with Real De Banjul, before spending a season with Senegalese side Génération Foot.

He arrived in France in the summer of 2018, initially on loan with Pau FC, but later signed a permanent contract from the summer of 2019.

He was part of the side that gained promotion to Ligue 2 in 2020, but did not establish himself at that level, and moved to SO Cholet in January 2021.