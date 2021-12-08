Nigeria: Beach Volleyball World Cup - Collins, Chidiebere to Represent Nigeria

7 December 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

After over a month closed camping at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) Kaduna, Ezike Emenike Collins and Okeke Emmanuel Chidiebere have been penciled down to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Beach Volleyball World Championship holding in Thailand from December 14 to 18, 2021.

Coach Iwerima John disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of an invitational tournament organised to prepare the team ahead of the championship.

"We have Ezike Emenike Collins and Ezike Emenike Collins that will be representing Nigeria," he said.

According to him, they are right now in the climax of preparation for the world championship in Thailand, hence the invitational friendly.

On expectations at the championship, he said, with the level of preparations, we are certain to have a podium finish.

"By God's grace we will reach the knockout stage. We are still optimistic of a podium finish," he stressed.

He admitted that in the course of the invitational tournament, they have observed some few lapses, which will be addressed before their departure in a week's time.

"This is about the first major tournament before the competition. We have observed one or two lapses, when we meet, we will work on it," he assured.

Also speaking, one of the players, Ezike Emenike Collins, thanked the president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, for his immense financial assistance at all times while the camp lasted.

"We thank the NVBF President for giving us an opportunity again to represent the country. We will do well and make the country proud," he said.

