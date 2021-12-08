Kenya: Bolt Launches Women-Only Ride Category in Mombasa

Mombasa — Bolt has launched the Women-Only category in Mombasa, in a move meant to reduce the rising cases of harassment and Gender-Based Violence in public transport sector.

The launch comes 3 months after the ride-hailing company unveiled the project's pilot phase in Nairobi.

According to the Regional Manager of Bolt East Africa, Kenneth Micah, the positive feedback from customers using the feature in the capital city, prompted the extension to Mombasa.

Through the service, passengers are able to request rides from female drivers at the same affordable price as the Standard Bolt category, with no extra charge.

"The Women Only Category is part of our initiative to ensure female passengers in Mombasa are able to flexibly and conveniently move around the city in a way that is most comfortable and communally acceptable for them," Micah said.

He added that the feature would ensure that every Bolt user, whether rider or passenger felt "safe and secure" as they worked towards making transport "more convenient and flexible."

"We're constantly developing our platform and services and the Women-Only service, in combination with Bolt's many other safety features, provides these value propositions," he said.

He noted that the launch would further empower and motivate more women drivers to join the ride-hailing industry in a move meant to improve financial inclusion and access to working capital.

"The Women-only category is part of the larger company's goal to enhance safety and create more job opportunities for women within its African market and more women can earn an income by driving with Bolt," he added.