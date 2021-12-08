Cameroon: Collective Marriages - 28 Couples Tie Nuptial Knots

7 December 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during collective marriage organized on Saturday by the civil status registration Centre in Ngwele in the Douala IV Sub-division.

It was an atmosphere of joy, dance and laughter at the Civil status registration Centre in Ngwele in the Douala IV Sub-division on Saturday December 4, 2021 as some 28 couples tied their nuptial knots in the presence of family members and other officials. The yearly event is in its 15th edition and it is aim at assisting couples who don't have the means to proceed with legalizing their unions free of charge. This year's event was rich in colour and splendor as some 28 couples legalized their unions.

According the Registrar of the civil status registration Centre in Ngwele, Ndafeut Robert, there were a lot of couples who have been living as concubines or young couples in his community who were willing to legalize their union but lacked the means as such, the collective marriage which is free of charge was aimed at giving them the opportunity to do so. He used the opportunity to call on others living together to legalized their union. He also asked young couples to come and register and legalize their union as it is free of charge.

To the couples he advised them to be faithful and respect each other. He reminded them that the husband is the head of the family and as the head he should protect his family.

One of the newly wedded explained that he has been living with his wife for 15 years without any marriage certificate. He was happy because he will proceed to legalize their five children. He thanked the registrar of the civil status Centre in Ngwele for such an opportunity and pray more of such should be organized so as to encourage more people to legalize their unions.

