Cameroon: North West Regional Assembly - Appreciable Ground Covered

Some remarkable works have been realised by the institution one year into its functioning.

Around to help the North West Region regain its dignity and foster the uniqueness of the region in the face of the ongoing socio- political crisis, the pioneer Regional Assembly is one-year-old with some appreciable activities to show. Since inception as a product of the General Code on Decentralisation and Local Authorities, the functionality of the North West Regional Assembly has been assured through the adoption of the Standing Orders of the House of Chiefs, House of Divisional Representatives and the Regional Assembly.

The institution has deliberated, adopted, voted and approved the creation of the Northwest Investment and Development Fund, (NOWIDEF). Governance has preoccupied the Regional Council with Regional Executive Council members and Regional Assembly members trained on the Programme budget, public contract procedures, women in development and gender inclusiveness. The health care of members and the community has been a concern and the institution achieved a covid-19 gear and organised vaccination campaigns.

Away from that, the President of the Executive Council, Prof Angwafo lll Fru told CT that investment ideas have been topical in their activities. It is against this backup that, a declaration of land for public utility is being followed up alongside, studies, architecture/ structural designs for the headquarters of the Regional Assembly. It is on record at the Regional Executive council that feasibility studies have been launched for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of some destroyed schools, health facilities and road infrastructure. They have had stakeholder consultations with construction and public works entrepreneurs of North West extraction, basic, secondary education and vocational training Actors.