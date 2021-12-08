Namibia: Nnfu Introduces Shamathe As CEO

The Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) President Jason Emvula yesterday introduced Kuniberth Shamathe as the federation's CEO.

Shamathe's appointment is effective January next year for five years.

He replaces Mwilima Mushokabanji, who left the federation last year to join Meatco.

Shamathe (38) is currently the head of the Meatco Foundation.

He holds two masters degrees: one in research in natural resource management from Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), focusing on rangeland management, while the second masters is in business administration (MBA) from the University of Namibia (Unam).

He also possesses an honours, bachelor of technology and a national diploma in agriculture management from NUST.

Introducing Shamathe, Emvula called the farming community to give Shamathe the necessary support.

On his part, Shamathe said commercialisation, climate change resilience and improved service provision for communal farmers will be some of the key aspects to focus on during his reign.

He said he believes in addressing barriers hindering the transformation of the communal agricultural sector as well as inculcating hindering of entrepreneurship among communal farmers as the way to go.

"The NNFU and stakeholders need to provide enabling environment for communal farmers to succeed," he said.

NNFU is a national federation of regional farmer's unions to increase food production for household security, enhance marketing of farming products to increase household income, increase participation and recognition of women in farming, contribute to environmental protection, and sustainable utilisation of natural resources.